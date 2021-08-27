3 Bedroom Home in Independence - $669,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Prime Willamette River frontage! Beautiful 2020 built home with gorgeous views! You're close to a public boat ramp or build your own private dock! Perfect for canoeing, kayaking & water skiing! Over 300 SF of covered deck faces the river! This home boasts a vaulted greatroom and is designed for entertaining inside & out! Quartz counters and 2 sinks in the kitchen make prep work a breeze. SS appliances included. Quality finished throughout! 20 min to Corvallis, 15 min to Independence!