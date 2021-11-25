 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Independence - $850,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. 360 degree views with a home designed to enjoy them. Sunrise, Sunset, Mt Jefferson, Gorgeous valley views. Home has a large room designed for an Art Studio, But endless uses come to mind. Formal and informal dining, great kitchen set up for entertaining.

