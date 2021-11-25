Accepted Offer with Contingencies. 360 degree views with a home designed to enjoy them. Sunrise, Sunset, Mt Jefferson, Gorgeous valley views. Home has a large room designed for an Art Studio, But endless uses come to mind. Formal and informal dining, great kitchen set up for entertaining.
3 Bedroom Home in Independence - $850,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
When Oregon State needed separation Saturday night, it went back to two of its biggest strengths of the season — the running game and getting …
A fire that swept through a tent and campsite in Corvallis temporarily closed down Avery Park Saturday morning.
Jason J. Dorsette has been named Linn-Benton Community College’s new executive director of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion.
The city of Albany is going to borrow most of the remaining funds in a special taxing district to create a new waterfront experience along the…
You might say it got a little sprucing. Find out where the right trees went in the right spot.
The original thought was too much saltwater would kill a beaver.
Chance Nolan has filled his role the past two weeks, helping Oregon State football gain its bowl eligibility and then improve its postseason s…
Oregon State advanced to the third round of the NCAA men’s soccer championships with a 2-0 victory over St. John’s Sunday night at Lorenz Field.
Just don't call them 'murder' hornets. Scientists don't want you to confuse them with the good insects.
In other news, six more COVID-19-related deaths were counted in Linn County following Monday's announcement of eight.