 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Independence - $895,000

3 Bedroom Home in Independence - $895,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Gorgeous Custom Home! Scenic View & Park-Like Setting! Light & Bright 3 BR/2.5 BA, Open Plan, Deluxe Kitchen w/Walk-in Pantry, Large Island w/Eating Bar, Granite Counters, SS Appliances, Kitchen Table/Dining Area, Open Vaulted Living Room w/Gas Fireplace/Stone/Mantle, Sliding Door to Back Patio, Main Bedroom Suite w/Walk-in Closet, MB Bathroom w/Custom Tile Shower/Soaker Tub, 2 additional Bedrooms, Nice Office, Upstairs Great Room w 1/2 Bath & Storage. Triple Garage Plus Separate Shop W/Door & RV Parking.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News