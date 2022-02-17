Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Gorgeous Custom Home! Scenic View & Park-Like Setting! Light & Bright 3 BR/2.5 BA, Open Plan, Deluxe Kitchen w/Walk-in Pantry, Large Island w/Eating Bar, Granite Counters, SS Appliances, Kitchen Table/Dining Area, Open Vaulted Living Room w/Gas Fireplace/Stone/Mantle, Sliding Door to Back Patio, Main Bedroom Suite w/Walk-in Closet, MB Bathroom w/Custom Tile Shower/Soaker Tub, 2 additional Bedrooms, Nice Office, Upstairs Great Room w 1/2 Bath & Storage. Triple Garage Plus Separate Shop W/Door & RV Parking.
3 Bedroom Home in Independence - $895,000
