3 Bedroom Home in Jefferson - $299,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Single level 3/2 home in Santiam Gardens. Open concept throughout the home with tall ceilings and lots of natural light. Large Master Bedroom with soaking tub and crown molding. Lots of cupboard space in the large kitchen with a breakfast bar. New flooring throughout (2022). On a dead-end road for added privacy and minutes from I-5.The HOA includes a basketball court, playground/park area, and RV/boat Storage.

