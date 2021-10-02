 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Jefferson - $305,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Welcome home! Check out this wonderfully updated and upgraded house in Jefferson. New plumbing, and heaters with fresh paint inside and out along with new carpet is only some of the updates this house has, and that means low maintenance for the new owners. This home also has a fully fenced large backyard! Don't miss this opportunity to be in the wonderful community of Jefferson. Easy access to I5!

