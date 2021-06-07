3 Bedroom Home in Jefferson - $319,900

Make This Home Your Own With Over 2,550 Sq Ft On .27 Lot! Walk Into Newly Painted Interior With Large Open Vaulted Living Room & Kitchen For Easy Entertaining. Additional Formal Dining Room Or Bonus Room. Master Suite With Separate Sitting Area & Walk -In Closet. Lovely Master Bath With Walk In Shower.Newly Covered Walk Area For Container Gardening & More. Covered Patio Behind Garage With View Of Fountain. Many Variety Of Flowers & Berries To Enjoy This Summer! Triple Car Garage & Areas For RV Parking! View More