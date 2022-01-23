Small Town Charm! This 3 bedroom 2 full bath home boasts upgraded kitchen cabinets and countertops and recently replaced floors and roof located in the heart of Jefferson just waiting for you to make it your own. So many upgrades, this one is ready to move right in. Fully fenced low maintenance yard with oversized deck perfect for backyard BBQ’s. Storage shed for extra storage. RV Parking with dedicated RV power supply. More photos coming soon.
3 Bedroom Home in Jefferson - $325,000
