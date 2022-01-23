 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Jefferson - $325,000

3 Bedroom Home in Jefferson - $325,000

Small Town Charm! This 3 bedroom 2 full bath home boasts upgraded kitchen cabinets and countertops and recently replaced floors and roof located in the heart of Jefferson just waiting for you to make it your own. So many upgrades, this one is ready to move right in. Fully fenced low maintenance yard with oversized deck perfect for backyard BBQ’s. Storage shed for extra storage. RV Parking with dedicated RV power supply. More photos coming soon.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News