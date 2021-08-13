3 Bedroom Home in Jefferson - $354,000

SELLER MOTIVATED . Come see this gorgeous single level home located in the quiet town of Jefferson. Clean and well maintained throughout. Fall in love with its beautiful open floor plan w/large kitchen open to dining/ living room. Some features include stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, vaulted ceilings, and central A/C. Nice sized backyard ready for your landscaping ideas. Fully fenced with shaded trees and better yet, nothing but green space behind you. Don't wait too long! As is