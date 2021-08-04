 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Jefferson - $367,400
spotlight

3 Bedroom Home in Jefferson - $367,400

3 Bedroom Home in Jefferson - $367,400

ACT QUICK! Just like new! Come see this gorgeous single level home located in the quiet town of Jefferson. Clean and well maintained throughout. Fall in love with its beautiful open floor plan w/large kitchen open to dining/ living room. Some features include stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, vaulted ceilings, and central A/C. Nice sized backyard ready for your landscaping ideas. Fully fenced with shaded trees and better yet, nothing but green space behind you. Don't wait too long!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News