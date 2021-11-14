Newly remodeled ranch style home on large corner lot. One level with minimal steps. Floor to ceiling fireplace in living room. Feels like new construction with all new kitchen including new white cabinetry, new granite counters, new stainless appliances, new fixtures and sink. Both full bathrooms remodeled. All new flooring includes luxury plank vinyl. New light fixtures. New paint. Covered patio. Large fenced backyard. Oversized garage. Fast access to I5. Hurry before it is gone!
3 Bedroom Home in Jefferson - $369,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Jonathan Smith had made his way over to shake coaching counterpart David Shaw’s hand following Oregon State's 35-14 Pac-12 football win over S…
Two years after the collision, an Albany man has been arraigned on manslaughter and assault charges for the death of a cyclist as he traveled …
Family weekend certainly started with a splash for some in Corvallis.
A Lebanon woman has died after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate-5.
Stanford has a quarterback carousel that seems to have possibly stopped on a true freshman entering Saturday’s Pac-12 football game at Oregon State.
'I thought that there was maybe a 5% chance that we would be sold. Now, it’s much greater than 5%.'
Detectives interviewed the suspects, victim and two other customers at the 7-Eleven that night. Not all the stories matched up.
The Oregon State women’s basketball program officially welcomed its highest-rated class of recruits on Wednesday.
Two men have been arrested in Linn County on suspicion of possessing almost 3,000 pounds of marijuana, estimated to be worth around $2.2 milli…
The National Weather Service is forecasting 1-2 inches for the Willamette Valley in a 24-hour period, and the Coast Range and Cascade Mountains may get 3-6. Find out when.