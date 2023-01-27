3 Bedroom Home in Jefferson - $380,000

Beautiful open concept home with a luxury designing. Home has custom espresso oak kitchen cabinets, along with trim throughout. Full master suite with his/her sinks, large, jetted tub, separate shower, and walk in closet. Great separation of 2nd and 3rd bedroom. This layout is perfect with 2 living room spaces. Large laundry room with access to the garage. Oversized garage with a huge storage loft. Fully fenced backyard and all of this with a private neighborhood feel.