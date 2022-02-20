 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Jefferson - $400,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Great open floor plan with a gas fireplace in living room, granite counter tops with a large island, stainless steel appliances, and fresh exterior paint in 2020. Large fenced in backyard that has a shed, covered back patio, and a gas fire-pit that makes it easy to enjoy the outdoors all year long. Quality throughout, you wont want to miss out on this beautiful move in ready home!

