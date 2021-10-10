3 Bedroom Home in Jefferson - $450,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Nestled in the quaint town of Jefferson is a property you won't want to miss. This fantastic well maintained home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms boasts a wonderful kitchen with granite countertops, soft close cabinets and SS appliances. Great outdoor space with a covered deck and fenced yard. Finding a place to park all of your toys shouldn't be a problem on this 0.53 acre corner lot with a 36x36 insulated shop with concrete floor, electricity, heat and half bathroom. RV hookup with electrical panel.