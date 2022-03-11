3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $145,000

Your own private retreat! Better than new! This lovely 2020 Fleetwood home is ready for your personal touches. Large open concept living spaces. The kitchen is a Cook's delight with plenty of space for entertaining and storage. Backyard set up for entertaining and just enjoying the private back yard that looks into trees and open space. Lots of room to utilize your green thumb. Gazebo adds additional outdoor living space. Primary suite is your own spa-like retreat. Make this house your new home.