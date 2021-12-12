 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $159,900

3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $159,900

Looking for low maintenance living in an updated and well cared for home? This is it! Located in Santiam Village is this great 3 bed 2 bath home w/ an office all in 1620 Sq ft. Newer exterior paint, newer carpet, roof, SS appliances and much more! Enjoy the large 2 car carport, storage/workshop shed and an amazing fully fenced patio area. Park rent is about $575, buyer to verify fees. Call today for your appt to view!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News