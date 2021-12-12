3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $159,900

Looking for low maintenance living in an updated and well cared for home? This is it! Located in Santiam Village is this great 3 bed 2 bath home w/ an office all in 1620 Sq ft. Newer exterior paint, newer carpet, roof, SS appliances and much more! Enjoy the large 2 car carport, storage/workshop shed and an amazing fully fenced patio area. Park rent is about $575, buyer to verify fees. Call today for your appt to view!