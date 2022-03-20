Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Small but affordable! This cute and cozy 3 bedroom, 1 bath home has vinyl & carpet flooring throughout the home, nice sized yard that is fully fenced, & a separate garage for storage! Enjoy swinging on the front porch or relaxing on the patio over looking your backyard! Don't let this opportunity slip past you! Call TODAY!
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $275,000
