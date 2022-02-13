This unique home is awaiting it's perfect owner! The stucco style makes this home stand out among all the rest. It is located in a central area of town with easy access to Hwy 34 and I5. Newer roof, fenced backyard, detached shop/garage, and alley access. Don't miss out on this opportunity!
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $279,000
