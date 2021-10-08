 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $280,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $280,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $280,000

Here is your chance to own a 2019 built manufactured home on it's own land! Still almost brand new! 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and 1440 sqft. Located in a quiet neighborhood on a cul-de-sac, no through traffic! Open concept kitchen and living room combo is perfect for entertaining guests. Separate laundry/mud room. Large master bathroom. Master bedroom separate from the other bedrooms. Complete with a carport to keep those vehicles dry! Come see it today.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News