3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $284,900

This home says come in! You'll feel right at home the moment you step into this 1940's beauty! 3 beds, 1 bath, lovely living room area with a fireplace. Carpet, vinyl, & original wood floors throughout. Nice 19X16 summer kitchen w/ Dutch doors & a big family room w/ lots of storage! Big fenced yard perfect for pets and kids. This immaculate home also includes AC, gas forced air, a carport, RV parking, and a 7X13 shop that also has Dutch doors. Don't miss out on this AMAZING opportunity!!