The beauty & the price! Great single story 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom priced to sell! Nice open kitchen/dining room & a spacious living room with a wood burning fireplace. Plenty of room here to host all your guests either indoors, or enjoying the back patio. Home is situated on a beautifully landscaped lot, in a prime location close to Main St attractions. This home could be yours! Don't wait!
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $285,000
