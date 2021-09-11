 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $289,900

What beautiful curb appeal! This charming, loved, and full of character 1900 home is located on a spacious corner lot, fully fenced front and back, covered front and back porch, 30 x 20 garage/shop, and lots of parking for your toys. Bring your creative ideas to make this home shine even more! So much potential and conveniently located near Western University medical school, parks, restaurants and shopping.

