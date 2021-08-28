 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $290,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Sweet home with many updates The layout is efficient & cozy all at the same time There's fresh exterior paint newer interior paint fully lined crawlspace new lateral sewer line & water line in 2016 vinyl windows newer kitchen apps waterproof vinyl plank flooring in 2020 Gas FA furnace CAC updated bath inside laundry ceiling fans storage galore Large fenced yard deck gazebo cover xtra long driveway asphalt parking & RV pad garage w/built in shelving carport mature landscaping. Installing new roof in Oct 2021

