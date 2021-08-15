3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $299,000

Great price on this modestly updated single level in Lebanon! Very functional floor plan with two living areas w/the kitchen as the heart of the home. Cute eating bar with plenty of newly painted cabinets and loads of counter space. Bedrooms are generously sized with primary suite & attached private bathroom.Sliding door to patio area in back yard with fenced in yard & shade trees. If you need extra parking or a place for your large RV or boat this house checks that box. Quick commute to Albany or I5.