 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $299,900

3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $299,900

3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $299,900

Brand new Fleetwood manufactured home. This home features an open living space. The ample sized kitchen has a nice island with a high bar. Master and other bedrooms are separated by the living room. Master has a large walk-in closet & bathroom. Partially fenced with white vinyl fencing. Space for outdoor living. Attached carport and driveway for plenty of off street parking. Close to city services, commuting routes & more.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News