3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $299,950

This lovely single level home offers 3 bedrooms, 1 bath w dual sinks & updated tiled shower surround, den/office area, 1416 sq ft, attached 2 car garage, 15x32 workshop, all nestled on a 0.24 acre lot in Lebanon! New kitchen in 2012 w granite countertops & new cabinets. Original hardwood floors, Primary Suite w bathroom access. GFA & Central A/C, new roof in 2020. Great location within short distance to Bob Smith Park, Shopping, & Hwy 20 commuter access? it?s all right here!