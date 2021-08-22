 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $300,000

Sweet home with many updates! The layout is efficient & cozy all at the same time. There's fresh exterior paint, newer interior paint, fully lined crawlspace, new lateral sewer line & water line in 2016, vinyl windows, newer kitchenappliances, waterproof vinyl plank flooring in 2020, Gas FA furnace, CAC, updated bath, inside laundry, ceiling fans, storage galore. Large fenced yard, deck, gazebo cover,extra long driveway, asphalt parking & RV pad, garage w/built in shelving, carport, mature landscaping.

