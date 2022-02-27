Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Welcome home! Inside this solid single story home you will find an updated kitchen, original, beautiful hardwood floors, large living room, brick fireplace surround with newer pellet stove, and an oversized utility room. Outside features include a fully fenced front and back yard, single car garage, extra parking, established neighborhood close to Western University and downtown. Don't miss out!
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $314,999
