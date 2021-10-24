3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $325,000

Beautifully updated home is move in ready with a complete kitchen remodel, new floor coverings and fresh interior paint. The large rooms are spacious and feature 1950's coved ceilings, large windows drench the rooms in natural light. Step in shower in the bathroom. The heat pump was new in 2016 and provides efficient climate control year round. The new composition roof was installed in 2021, along with a a complete replumbing and a new septic system. The well produces 5 gpm and has a new treatment system.