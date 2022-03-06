 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $334,900

Lovely Home With So Many Amenities! Large Living Room & Dining Room Combo With Vaulted Ceilings. Gorgeous Kitchen/Granite Type Counter Tops, Lots Of Cabinetry, Island & Pantry Storage+Gas Stove. Breakfast Nook. Large Master With Walk In Closet & Amazing Master Bath With Granite Counter Tops & Double Sinks. Huge Walk- In Shower & Heated Floors. Hall Bath With Granite Counter Tops & Lots Of Light. Gas FA/Heat Pump. 3 Outdoor Sheds For Storage & Lge Dbl Car Garage/Shop! Completely Fenced Yard & RV Parking:

