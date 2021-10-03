 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $340,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $340,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $340,000

Beautiful home in nice Lebanon neighborhood. This 3/bed 2/ba home has a very functional layout featuring plenty of grab bars, a Murphy bed in the guest room, electric/gas furnace, and energy star water heater. Tasteful exterior upgrades include pergola, covered back patio, extensive custom concrete work, water catchment system, 2 sheds (one with electricity and insulation). Low maintenance xeriscape landscaping. Do some interior updating to make this your dream home! PRICED TO SELL!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News