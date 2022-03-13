 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $345,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $345,000

Updated home with lots of perks! Inside this home you will find new shades, a new oven, large living room, gas fireplace with brick surround, beautiful hickory cabinets in the kitchen and bathroom, tons of storage throughout, and more! Outside you will find RV/boat parking with a gate to the back, oversized shed/shop, HUGE fully fenced yard with newer fencing, many raised garden beds, a large garage with ample storage, and a lovely back patio. You don't want to miss this one!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News