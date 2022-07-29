 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $349,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. New Construction townhome on a quiet Cul-de-sac road. Featuring 3 bedrooms 1.5 bath, Open concept living space, Bright kitchen with Quartz counter tops, whirlpool stain steel appliances, stunning light fixtures throughout and Washer/dryer hookup upstairs in main bathroom. Ductless mini splits,LVT Flooring, Gas top and electric oven. Smartphone features for Range and Garage door. Privacy deck overlooking meadow field and small creek. Close by to Schools, Parks and Shopping.

