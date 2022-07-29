Accepted Offer with Contingencies. New Construction townhome on a quiet Cul-de-sac road. Featuring 3 bedrooms 1.5 bath, Open concept living space, Bright kitchen with Quartz counter tops, whirlpool stain steel appliances, stunning light fixtures throughout and Washer/dryer hookup upstairs in main bathroom. Ductless mini splits,LVT Flooring, Gas top and electric oven. Smartphone features for Range and Garage door. Privacy deck overlooking meadow field and small creek. Close by to Schools, Parks and Shopping.
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $349,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's a local institution: The owner never paid himself a salary and would only take Christmas Day off.
When a local business owner opened a café in downtown Albany, he wanted to create a gathering space for the community — but not everyone has welcomed his business with open arms.
Approval is not yet final. Here's what we know so far.
From the moment she uttered her first words, Janessa Minta has been singing.
While the defendant had mental health issues, the judge said he knew what he was doing when he bit and stabbed his victim.
Power also was affected for Pacific Power customers
The Crescent Valley High boys basketball program has been a model of stability for nearly four decades.
Cole Rueck’s high school golf career didn’t end exactly as the Corvallis High graduate might have hoped. He led the Spartans to a 5A team state championship, but took second place in the individual competition.
Following a closed-door meeting Friday, July 29, Benton County officials voted unanimously to make a last and best offer of $5,477,700 for a North Corvallis property eyed for a new justice campus.
Rescued were two adults and four children.