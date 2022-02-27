 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $349,900

Immaculately maintained home w/ upgrades throughout! Sitting in a prime location, this home is near Western University, within walking distance to Lebanon Library, & easy access to Hwy 34 & I-5.You will feel right at home when you enter this charming 1920's home w/ a new roof, tall ceilings, large windows w/ tons of natural light, large kitchen island ,gorgeous new vinyl plank flooring, & fresh paint.Step outside the glass slider to your spacious back deck & new cedar fencing! This one is a GEM. Call TODAY!

