Immaculately maintained home w/ upgrades throughout! Sitting in a prime location, this home is near Western University, within walking distance to Lebanon Library, & easy access to Hwy 34 & I-5.You will feel right at home when you enter this charming 1920's home w/ a new roof, tall ceilings, large windows w/ tons of natural light, large kitchen island ,gorgeous new vinyl plank flooring, & fresh paint.Step outside the glass slider to your spacious back deck & new cedar fencing! This one is a GEM. Call TODAY!
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $349,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Oregon State University gymnast and Olympic gold medalist Jade Carey scored a perfect 10 on her floor routine on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 at Gill…
Officials mull extending the mandate locally. Or not.
He is also running for governor.
A little over an hour before the Oregon State women’s basketball team is set to take on USC on Jan. 28, Andrea Aquino joins her teammates on t…
Jade Carey put a bow on her final home performance of the season on Friday night at Gill Coliseum.
With negotiations apparently at a standstill, the Benton County Board of Commissioners will consider using eminent domain to acquire the site …
Find out what is motivating the campaign.
Marc Thielman resigns as superintendent of Alsea schools during a meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.
A California man died in a single-vehicle crash on Fern Road, south of Philomath on Wednesday, Feb. 23.
It's a concept that has been part of urban downtowns for a long time. Now it's here.