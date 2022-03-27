Come check out this gorgeously remodeled home! This beautiful property features modern updates with historic charm, new roof, windows, vinyl flooring, complete kitchen and so much more! The home features an abundance of natural light, a large front porch and cozy window bench. Don't miss the two car pull through garage with a private driveway in the back and a huge backyard for all of your hosting and bbq needs! OH: Fri: 4-6 Sat 12-2 & Sun: 1-3
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $349,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Fears of harming the environment and being trapped by wildfire or a natural disaster dominated a public hearing for a proposed Corvallis housi…
Here's what she'll do with it.
Lebanon’s medical school could have the financial means to grow significantly after officials learned Friday, March 25 that a $22.5 million le…
An Albany woman wanted in connection to a February homicide was arrested by the Oceanside Police Department in California.
There are weight restrictions for vehicles crossing Van Buren Bridge. The hunt is on to find violators.
In times of war, ordinary people are often called upon for extraordinary deeds.
Alsea principal sues district for $3.7 million-plus
Because of the pandemic, not everything is in place just yet. Here are the holes to fill.
Plan ahead: Here's what you need to know if you're looking to unload an unwanted piece of furniture or an old TV.
The culture that Wayne Tinkle and his staff built over seven years was damaged this past season for several reasons, and they’re in a hurry to…