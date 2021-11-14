3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $350,000

COME HOME TODAY! Enjoy a beautifully landscaped setting in this newer home. 3 spacious bedrooms & 2.5 baths. An open living concept spacious dining area and kitchen. The home features vinyl, laminate, and carpet flooring throughout. Walk out into the fully fenced backyard, relax, and enjoy every season on the covered patio. The backyard also includes a shed perfect for storing your garden supplies and a pathway to get there. Don't miss out on this WONDERFUL home! Open house Sunday, 11/14 from 11am - 1pm