3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $350,000

Small acreage home on 1.57 acres w/well and septic. Nice-sized shop with two outbuildings and a fenced pasture. 3rd bedroom is the converted garage, home has living room, family room, utility room, and a walk in pantry. Some updates have been done and some need to be done. Metal Roof in 2001. Pellet stove is main heating source and is certified. Home being sold as-is. Two drive ways into home.

