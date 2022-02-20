 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $350,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $350,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. LOCATION! Large Lot! Private well! This solid, well maintained, one owner, single level home features large open rooms, good flow, a beautiful wood burning rock fireplace, kitchen w/wood cabinets, pantry, breakfast bar, large dining/family room combo, master w/large full bath, huge mud room w/abundant cabinets, oversized garage w/updated door & opener. The yard is huge w/room for RV parking & has a RV dump. Large covered patio for your year round BBQing & entertaining! Mature landscaping & annual bulbs!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News