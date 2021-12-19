3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $350,000

WELCOME HOME! This beautiful 3 bed, 1 bath home has so many great features! A few include, an open floor plan with dining & kitchen combination, newly renovated bathroom with a large shower, wood flooring throughout the living and bedroom spaces, and tile kitchen. Step outside to the back patio & enjoy a cup of coffee & take in the breathtaking mountain views, fully fenced landscaped yard, SHOP with heated bonus room/office space, room for RV parking, & MUCH MORE! This one wont last long! Don't wait!