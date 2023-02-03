+/- 1300 sq. ft. Golden West “Dream 48” on its own .22 acre city lot. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, VERY OPEN floor plan. New range and refrigerator included. Not to be missed! Contact listing broker regarding closing cost incentives.
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $359,900
