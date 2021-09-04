3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $359,900

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Beautiful spacious home with great attributes! Excellent location for commuter with easy access to Hwy 34. Fresh interior paint. True formal dining room. Master suite has vaulted ceilings, jacuzzi tub, step in shower and double vanity. Lots of closet/storage space. See through gas fireplace divides kitchen & living room. Fully fenced with vinyl fencing and it has Air Conditioning!