 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $359,900

3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $359,900

3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $359,900

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Beautiful spacious home with great attributes! Excellent location for commuter with easy access to Hwy 34. Fresh interior paint. True formal dining room. Master suite has vaulted ceilings, jacuzzi tub, step in shower and double vanity. Lots of closet/storage space. See through gas fireplace divides kitchen & living room. Fully fenced with vinyl fencing and it has Air Conditioning!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News