3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $359,900

3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $359,900

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. As good as new, 3 bed, 2 bath 1404 sqft single level home built in 2017. Vaulted ceiling, GFA and CAD w/ island in kitchen, granite counters and finished 2-car garage w/ fenced backyard. Open field across the street for great sunset views.

