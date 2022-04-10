3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $360,000

This 3 bed 2 bath gem has been renewed inside and out! With GREAT bones a fresh new look, AND layout, you will love to call it home! New interior/exterior paint, new flooring, kitchen & bath! The extended kitchen & formal dining flow right into the bedrooms and bathrooms, ending with a BRAND NEW laundry room that leads outside to the LARGE fenced in lot just ready for your Pool, BBQ, RV AND other toys! People watching at the park across the street or let your fur baby run around. Move in ready!!