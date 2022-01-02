 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $365,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. COME HOME TODAY! Beautiful landscaped setting for this charming home. 3 bedrooms and a bonus office, 2 baths, great living room with a large picture window and an updated double oven for the kitchen. The outside features four mature fruit tree's, beautiful garden area, new hardy plank siding and a new roof. This home is situated on almost a 1/2 acre lot in a very nice & quiet neighborhood close to schools and grocery stores. Don't miss out! Call TODAY!

