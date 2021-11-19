Just in time for the holidays!! This is the home you have been waiting for. Built in 2018 with 3 bed 2 bath and 1,504 sf. This home features an indoor laundry room, open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and a gas fireplace. Enjoy the granite counters in the kitchen with the large island and SS appliances. Master bedroom features vaulted ceilings, WIC and a walk-in shower. Fully fenced backyard with fresh grass seed planted with a concrete patio space. Large 2 car garage with storage shelves that stay.
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $369,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Jonathan Smith had made his way over to shake coaching counterpart David Shaw’s hand following Oregon State's 35-14 Pac-12 football win over S…
A woman from Benton County died in custody at Coffee Creek Correctional Facility in Wilsonville on Monday morning, Nov. 15.
An Albany man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for distributing heroin and methamphetamine in and around Linn County.
An Albany man reportedly running across Interstate 5 was struck and killed by a semi-truck on Saturday night near Albany.
Two-term Corvallis Mayor Biff Traber will not seek a third term.
Family weekend certainly started with a splash for some in Corvallis.
The cities had alleged they'd been sold a bill of goods when an an experimental technology for wastewater treatment was touted as something that worked.
Wayne Tinkle gathered his team before Thursday’s game for a speech with an emotional tie in that he had never tried before in nearly two decad…
The Oregon State women’s basketball team did a lot of things well on Friday night in a season-opening 82-52 home win over Loyola Marymount.
Oregon State faced a tough test Wednesday night in an 80-72 victory over California Baptist.