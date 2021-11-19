 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $369,900

3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $369,900

Just in time for the holidays!! This is the home you have been waiting for. Built in 2018 with 3 bed 2 bath and 1,504 sf. This home features an indoor laundry room, open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and a gas fireplace. Enjoy the granite counters in the kitchen with the large island and SS appliances. Master bedroom features vaulted ceilings, WIC and a walk-in shower. Fully fenced backyard with fresh grass seed planted with a concrete patio space. Large 2 car garage with storage shelves that stay.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News