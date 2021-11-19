3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $369,900

Just in time for the holidays!! This is the home you have been waiting for. Built in 2018 with 3 bed 2 bath and 1,504 sf. This home features an indoor laundry room, open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and a gas fireplace. Enjoy the granite counters in the kitchen with the large island and SS appliances. Master bedroom features vaulted ceilings, WIC and a walk-in shower. Fully fenced backyard with fresh grass seed planted with a concrete patio space. Large 2 car garage with storage shelves that stay.