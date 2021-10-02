Large lot living! Don't miss this cute home sitting back off the street w/ large yard! Features an open living area w/ 9' ceilings, kitchen w/ SS appliances & granite, 1/2 bath downstairs & a slider to access the recently poured concrete patio & patio cover. Yard is complete w/ long lasting vinyl fencing. Upstairs you will find the master suite w/ WI closet, spacious bonus rm that could be a 4th bedroom (has closet) & thoughtfully placed washer & dryer. Don't let this one get away!
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $370,000
