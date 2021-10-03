Close in county property with 3.75 acres of usable land. This property has mature fruit trees, nut trees and lots of room for animals. Manufactured home is in need of some TLC. 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms with an open floor plan. 32X14 shop and 10X13 storage shed great for storage. Home has tenants so please make an appointment for showing. Open house Saturday Oct. 2nd from 2-5pm.
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $375,000
