3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $375,000

This beautiful, well maintained home has so much to offer starting with vaulted ceilings opening up the living room, kitchen & primary suite, as well as a gas fireplace in the living room to warm up by, large kitchen with a serving hatch to the living room & private fully fenced back yard with a concrete patio. Among these great features, we also have dual sinks in the primary bathroom with a walk-in closet, a separate linen closet & additional storage space in the utility room. You won't want to miss this!

