Large home in Lebanon on its own land .16 of an acre and a double lot. Large 24x24 garage, beautiful newer covered patio and nice sized yard! Enjoy the open spacious floorplan with huge kitchen island, large master suite with massive a walk-in shower and large master closet. For those hot days enjoy this Air Conditioned home. Also included is a perfect spot for an RV, along with multiple spots for off street parking. HOA is only $20.00 per month.
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $380,000
