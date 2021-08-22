3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $385,000

Here is your chance to own a custom-built home in Lebanon on the beautiful canal. This home has a bird terrarium in the middle, lots of windows, custom plantation shudders, water fountain, tile countertops, 15x15x15 tough shed + a second shed, home has gas available, cyclone fencing so you can see the water but have security and huge deck that is partially covered that makes for enjoying your backyard year around. Easy walking to the store and it's centrally located. This is a must visit!!