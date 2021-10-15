Beautiful like new 3 Bedroom 2 bath home with open concept floor plan, Large bonus room upstairs perfect for a playroom, den or office. Vaulted ceilings, master on main level with large walk in closet. Granite countertops, SS appliances. Fenced back yard with large patio and gazebo for entertaining. Great location close to Riverview elementary school, the Santiam river with walking paths, and town. OPEN HOUSE Friday 10/15 from 5-7pm
3 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $389,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
An Oregon State University faculty researcher has been arrested on suspicion of sex crimes allegedly committed in Virginia.
- Updated
Benton County officials received an earful of public comment, some in the form of digital chats, about their developing proposals for new crim…
- Updated
People from Corvallis, Eugene, Lebanon, Sweet Home and everywhere in between gathered at the Benton County Courthouse on Saturday morning to p…
- Updated
The Oregon Department of Transportation announced that all lanes of Highway 34 were closed Sunday night between Lebanon and Interstate 5 follo…
- Updated
Eight Republican candidates for governor answered questions from a forum audience at the Elks Lodge in Corvallis on Wednesday, Oct. 13 on a ni…
- Updated
An excavator stuck on the Ellsworth Street Bridge snarled traffic for more than an hour Tuesday morning, delaying commuters' drive into Albany.
- Updated
Benton County is boosting its employee benefits, including a one-time bonus, because of the pandemic.
- Updated
A Sweet Home man was killed in a crash west of Lebanon on Sunday night, according to a news release from the Oregon State Police.
- Updated
The state of Virginia is seeking to extradite an Oregon State University faculty member for alleged sex crimes said to have occurred there.
- Updated
Greater Albany Public School's so-called listening sessions were supposed to quell emotions, to be a safe space for people to voice questions …